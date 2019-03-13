by Brian Wilson

News Editor

Two new inductees joined the ranks of the Medford Area Senior High School Academic Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Dr. Thomas P. Werner, PhD. of the class of 1977 and Dr. Lisa Moscoso of the class of 1985 were inducted during a ceremony held Monday night at Medford Area Senior High School. The ceremony also included the installation of new initiates into the Medford chapter of the National Honor Society.

Dr. Thomas Werner is a 1977 graduate of Medford Area Senior High. He was nominated by Dr. Brittany Lemke.

Werner is a physical therapist and associate professor in the College of Rehabilitative Sciences, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), Dallas, Texas.

Werner is the academic program director for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program and the campus director for USAHS’s Dallas Texas Campus.

Dr. Lisa Moscoso, MD, PhD, graduated from Medford in 1985. She was nominated by Dr. Rom Moscoso.

After graduation from Medford, Moscoso attended UW – Madison. She received her MD, and PhD degrees in 1998 from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo. where she completed a residency in pediatrics and joined the faculty in 2002.

As a doctor, she co-leads a division of nearly 60 hospitalists who care for hospitalized children at six hospitals in the St. Louis area.

She is the dean of students at Washington University School of Medicine, one of the top 10 medical schools in the country.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.