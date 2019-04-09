Gravesite visit ordered as part of probation

A man accused of causing the 2018 death of Benjamin Gosar will have to visit his gravesite every year on the anniversary of the crash that caused Gosar’s death.

Earlier this year Gerald Ivan Baker, 22, Dorchester entered a no-contest plea as part of a plea agreement in the case. Baker was in Taylor County Circuit Court last week for a sentencing hearing.

Baker was originally charged with homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, obstructing an officer, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. Baker faced up to 19 years, 9 months in prison and up to $55,000 in fines.

As part of the plea agreement, Baker pleaded no contest to charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and causing death while knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked. The other charges were dismissed and read in for sentencing purposes.

