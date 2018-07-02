Firefighters from Stetsonville Volunteer Fire Company and Medford Area Fire Department were called to put a grain bin fire at the Feddick Farm on Pine Ave. in the town of Little Black Friday last week. The fire began on Thursday around 4 p.m. Owners reported a noticeable smoldering smell was coming from the corn bin. Attempting to contain the situation, the auger was run to get the corn off the bottom for a few hours and the fans were shut off. At that time they assumed the fire was under control and started the fans again. This brought the fire back to life and the fire department was then called. The fire was put out and the area checked for hot spots before leaving around 10 p.m. The bin was checked at midnight and again at 3 a.m. and appeared to be out. At 7:45 a.m. Friday Cody Feddick noticed flames inside the bin and the fire department was called once again. A hole was cut in the side of the bin to put out the flames. One hundred bushels of corn were lost and approximately 7,000 bushels of corn were damaged and are unable to be sold. The most likely cause of the fire is believed to be the result of a new heater that was installed in the bin last fall. The new heater was running at the same pressure as the older units and it appears the new heater was burning at a higher temperature, causing the fire.