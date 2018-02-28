Getting a lift

Forest Springs Camp and Conference Center got a lift from members of the Taylor County board of adjustment Tuesday morning.

The faith-based conference center and recreational facility was granted a variance to build a new ski lift for the popular ski hill. Forest Springs has operated ski and tubing hills at their facility since the 1970s. Each year the facility, located in the town of Westboro, draws about 14,000 visitors.

In 2015 the camp replaced the tow-rope at the beginner slope with a conveyor tube. Now, Forest Springs is seeking permission from the county to replace the tow rope on the main ski hill with a chair lift that will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 people per hour.

Forest Springs applied for a permit to the county for the project and it was denied by zoning administrator Kyle Noonan since the base was within the 75 foot setback from the ordinary high water mark on James Lake and is not a permitted use under the county shoreland zoning rules. This was the same process that was followed for the previous upgrades.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.