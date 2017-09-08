Getting access

Following discussion on several route options, the Taylor County Forestry Committee, at its August 4 meeting, approved negotiating with the Mayer Farm family to continue using the current easement for access to the Chelsea Lake dam.

Forest Administrator Jake Walcisak told the committee the original easement (brown line on accompanying map) offered is no longer an option because it passes through a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) mapped wetlands and the county has been working with Mayer Farm to develop other options. He said the Mayer preferred option is through the forest area (red line) to the north of the dam (green dot) out to Fawn Ave. The length of the road would be 2,000 feet, of which the north 250 feet is already developed. Cost to complete the rest of the road would be $14,290, based on a 14-foot wide roadbed with a 10-foot wide traffic lane. Walcisak said he was opposed to that route because it was hilly, curvy, close to a wetlands and was more difficult to maintain than a road through an open field due to the forest canopy.