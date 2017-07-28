Garage fire leads to missing person’s search

A garage fire in the town of Goodrich Thursday night prompted a day-long search by law enforcement for the property’s owner.

This evening, Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels reported that law enforcement has located 42 year old Shane D. Ziegel of Medford.

According to Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking, on July 27, at 10:15 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire located at W762 Hwy 64 in the town of Goodrich. Emergency personnel from the Medford Area Fire Department, Stetsonville Fire Company, and Medford Ambulance were dispatched along with Taylor County Deputies.

Once emergency responders arrived on scene the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Law enforcement searched the premises for possible victims and for the resident of the property, none were found. Law enforcement learned the resident of the property to be Ziegel. Neither Ziegel or his vehicle were found at the residence. Ziegel was last seen by a friend at about 6:30 p.m. that evening and was thought to be on his way home. An attempt to locate was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies for Ziegel. At 8:31 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office that they had located Ziegel’s vehicle on 13 Lane Road near County Highway F, in the town of Halsey, Marathon County. The vehicle was unoccupied and a search of the area by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office yielded no results.

According to Daniels, Ziegel was located Friday evening.

