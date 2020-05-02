Former jailer faces felony over relations with inmate

A former Taylor County jailer is facing up to 40 years in prison and up to $100,000 for having a sexual relationship with a male inmate.

Bailee Cheever, 25, faces a single charge of second degree sexual assault of an inmate by correction staff. This is a Class C felony.

Cheever was in Taylor County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an initial appearance in the case. She is represented by attorney Karl Kelz with Price County District Attorney Mark Fuhr as special prosecutor.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Taylor County Circuit Court Judge Ann Knox-Bauer followed a recommendation from Fuhr and ordered a $2,000 signature bond. A settlement conference was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19. As a condition of the bond, Cheever was ordered to have no contact with the inmate.

According to the criminal complaint, Cheever began working for Taylor County in July 2016 and worked third shift from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. in the jail. In September 2018, then-chief deputy Larry Woebbeking was contacted by other jail staff members about concerns that Cheever was having extended visits with the inmate. Cheever was suspended from the jail staff and Woebbeking asked deputies from Marathon County to investigate potential misconduct in office.

According to the complaint, Cheever and the inmate exchanged numerous text messages and had conversations over the cell block intercom with the longest at one hour, 23 minutes in length. In addition, Cheever also admitted to investigators to having sexual contact and sexual intercourse with the inmate in the Med Room at the Taylor County Jail while she was on shift. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 14, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2018.

