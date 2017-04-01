First baby arrives

Candace Maki of Prentice started feeling contractions about midnight on Dec. 31.

It was unexpected, since she wasn’t due to deliver until January 16. As the contractions continued she knew it was time for her and her husband Casey to head to the hospital.

At 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 she gave birth to a daughter, Eisley, at the Birthing Center at Medford Aspirus Hospital. Eisley is the first baby to be born in 2017 at the hospital and weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Dr. Suja Roberts delivered the baby.