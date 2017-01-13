Home / The Star News / Fire department called to Medford Walmart store

Firefighters responded to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening (Jan. 13).
January 13, 2017 -- Brian Wilson

Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department braved single digit temperatures and a below zero wind chill to respond to a call at the Medford Walmart store Friday evening.
Firefighters were called because of concerns over a gas smell at the store. The store remained open to shoppers as firefighters checked out the building using the ladder truck to access the roof over the deli area. Emergency personnel cleared from the scene at about 8:40 p.m.
