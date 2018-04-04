Filling a vacancy

It will be up to the county board at the April 17 reorganization meeting to decide if they should appoint a county clerk to serve until a special election next spring, or appoint someone to fill the position until the current clerk’s term is up in January 2021.

At a joint meeting of the county’s executive and personnel committees on Wednesday, members recommended the option of appointing someone for the remainder of the term. Member Scott Mildbrand opposed the recommendation stating the voters should have a say in the process.

Current county clerk Bruce Strama plans to retire from his position by June. While there is a regular partisan election this fall, the state election board says there is not enough time to get a clerk’s race on the ballot. “We missed the time frame to have an election [for county clerk] in fall,” said county attorney Courtney Graff.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.