Fatal crash

A Medford woman was among those killed in a two car collision that occurred between Gilman and Cornell early Saturday evening.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff James L. Kowalczyk, shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 64 and CTH G. The caller reported a number of people injured requesting EMS.

Upon arrival, the preliminary investigation indicated that a north bound vehicle on CTH G failed to stop/yield at the intersection of S-Hwy 64 and struck a west bound truck pulling a trailer.

The north bound vehicle, a mini van was driven by Cara L. Stevens, 23, of Eau Claire. The west bound vehicle a pick-up truck pulling an enclosed race car trailer was driven by David J. Kummer, 47, of Medford.

Kristine J. Kummer, 46, of Medford was a passenger in the truck and was one of those killed in the crash. The three other people killed in the crash were passengers in the minivan. They were Mikaila S. Toske, 23, Raven A. Ellin, 21, and Jonathan M. Jorgensen, 36, all of Eau Claire.

In addition to Kummer, other passengers in the truck were Cody J. Kummer, 26, Michael A. Molitor, 60, and Nicole A. Rooni, 32, all of Medford.