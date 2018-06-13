Farrand sworn in

Taylor County has a new clerk.

During the June 7 county board meeting, supervisors confirmed the appointment of Andria Farrand as the new Taylor County Clerk.

Farrand takes over from Bruce Strama who had held the office since 2001. Strama retired mid-term and the county board opted to advertise for a replacement to serve for the remainder of Strama’s term until 2020.

Farrand had been recommended for the position following interviews done by members of the county’s executive and personnel committees.

Farrand comes to the county with a background in the aviation industry and no government experience. Board members Lester Lewis and Mike Bub questioned Farrand before the vote on her appointment. “I don’t have enough information to make a decision,” Lewis said prior to asking Farrand a series of questions about her background, where she is living now and if she is a registered voter.

Farrand previously worked in the Milwaukee Area as regional manager of customer service at Derco Aerospace a branch of Lockheed Martin. She was the manager of a team that handled Europe and North America for the company. “It is a very dynamic and paced environment,” she said.

