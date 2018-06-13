Everhard cites leadership in bid

“Fresh leadership for a fresh start,” is Don Everhard’s campaign slogan in his bid to become Taylor County’s next sheriff.

Everhard is one of three candidates running for the position held by Sheriff Bruce Daniels. Daniels is retiring at the end of his term. In order to advance to the general election, Everhard must first face Larry Woebbeking in the Republican primary on Aug. 7. The winner of that contest will face Craig Amundson in November.

According to Everhard, there are many important issues that face the county from substance abuse drug crimes to budgeting constraints. However he notes that whatever the problems, they will be managed by people. Everhard cites personnel management as one of his major strengths coming into the race.

“Administration requires the ability to lead, inspire and to bring about growth in employees. Vince Lombardi wasn’t a great coach because he had the best plays he was a great coach because he brought the best out of his players. When you have the right people in the right positions things not only get done, they get done with excellence,” he said.

He noted that other candidates have talked about the technology needs at the department and managing the budget. “These are important things but these are tasks, the intangible element you need for a successful sheriff is the ability to connect, motivate and create a culture where everyone grows and benefits,” Everhard said.

“My experience working with a variety of organizations in the community, my business skills and proven leadership is a great foundation for the role of sheriff. The sheriff’s department is operated by the people for the people and people are our most important asset, not just from within the department but from the community as well,” he said.

