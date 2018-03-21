Home / The Star News / Easter break cut to make up snow day

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 4:05pm brianw
Medford school board votes to have school on April 2 rather than extend school year by a day
March 22, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

Students at Medford schools won’t have the Monday after Easter off this year.
At the March 15 Medford Area Public School District school board meeting, members approved making up the day on April 2 instead of extending the school year by an additional day in June.
Under the calendar set by the school board for this year, the first two snow days would not be rescheduled. The calendar included the provision that the day after Easter “may” be used to make up additional days.
“We knew going into the school year that the Monday after Easter is a possible make up day,” said district administrator Pat Sullivan. He said since the snow day occurred after the February board meeting, the earliest the district could make a decision on making up the day was at last week’s meeting.

