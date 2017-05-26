Early morning move

A crew from Schuette Movers of Wausau accompanied by the Medford Police and Taylor County Sheriff’s Department move a large shed from the Medford Area Middle School property to the high school campus in order to allow for work to begin on the new middle school parking lot. Crews from the Medford Electric Utility and TDS Telecom were on hand to raise cables crossing the roads as needed. The move began at 4 a.m. on May 26.