Double reverse

Bill Breneman is out of work, again.

Despite the county personnel committee’s recommendation to reinstate Breneman and extend his contract until the end of Wisconsin Emergency Management’s fiscal year next fall, members of the county’s law enforcement committee refused to even bring the issue up for discussion at their Jan. 18 meeting.

On a 3-2 vote, members of the committee voted against taking up a possible extension of the emergency management director contract with members Myron Brooks and Dan Makovsky in favor of discussing the possible contract extension and members Ray Soper, Cathy Lemke and Lester Lewis opposed.

On Dec. 6, the law enforcement committee voted 3-1 in closed session to terminate the contract of Breneman over the unauthorized release of information regarding the names of those involved in a November apartment fire.

Breneman, a former sheriff, had argued saying the information release was not on the level of termination and that it warranted at most a letter of reprimand placed in his personnel file.

Minutes of the closed session portion of the Dec. 6 meeting were finally made public during last week’s law enforcement committee meeting. That release only occurred after Breneman raised a formal objection over committee chairman Lester Lewis’ attempt to have the minutes approved in closed session.

Breneman, who is also the Gilman village president, objected at the meeting noting he had spoken to the district attorney and said that he was not aware of any provisions in the open meeting laws that allowed a committee to go into closed session to approve minutes. Such a move is considered highly unusual.

The minutes of the Dec. 6 meeting stated that committee members deliberated for 10 minutes and then for another seven minutes met with Brenemen and offered the chance to nonrenew his contract that ended on Dec. 31 rather than be terminated. Committee members then voted 3-1 with Makovsky absent and Brooks opposed to terminate Breneman’s contract.

