District seeks balance on student fees

To fee or not to fee. That was the question for members of the Medford school district policy committee during a two-hour discussion at last week’s policy meeting.

At the heart of the issue is what is the balance between the district’s legal obligation for providing a free, public education and the need to look outside of the normal tax levy to fill budget holes.

Charging access fees such as the $60 per season fees the families of a district student athlete must pay, became popular in the early years of Gov. Scott Walker’s administration when local school budgets were being squeezed due to reductions in state aid and tight levy restrictions. The fees became a way to prevent programs and positions from being cut.

Now, with the crisis in funding gone, the question is being raised if the district should scale back on the fees to better serve students.

According to district finance director Jeff Albers, the school collected about $60,000 in fees between the middle and high school levels. Of that total, about $30,700 comes from participants in sports and extracurricular activities. The next largest chunk of about $20,000 comes from insurance charged to cover repairs to the Chromebooks issued to each student and the cases the district mandates for the devices.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.