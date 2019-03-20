Dispatch upgrade

Taylor County is moving quickly to replace its antiquated 9-1-1 dispatch equipment.

The county’s finance committee on Monday approved moving ahead with a $420,000 project to replace the failing equipment and replace it with “Next Gen” complaint equipment that will be able to receive emergency calls via text message and even photos sent by cellphones.

According to sheriff Larry Woebbeking, the county’s current equipment is more than 15 years old. He said key parts are failing, such as having calls dropped and being unable to hear callers or callers unable to hear the dispatchers. In addition, the county’s equipment to record 9-1-1 calls often is down for repairs. Woebbeking said the issue is that it is so outdated that they can’t fix it anymore. He said the service technicians have had to use spare parts from Clark County’s old system in order to keep the system limping along.

