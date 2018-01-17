Development foundation changes focus to meet needs

The Medford Area Development Foundation (MADF) is shifting its focus to help the local business community remain strong.

At Monday’s annual meeting, foundation board president Mark Hoffman said in the past the focus of the foundation was to attract enough businesses to employ all the people who lived in the community. With economic growth, he said the challenge now is to keep those jobs filled.

MADF executive director Sue Emmerich reported to the more than two-dozen people who attended the meeting that local unemployment rates are at about 2.4 percent and that as of right now there are about 300 vacant jobs at local businesses that need people to fill them.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.