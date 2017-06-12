Deputy faces a felony

A Taylor County deputy who has already been punished at the department level faces the possibility of up to $10,000 in fines and up to three years, six months in prison if convicted of a felony misconduct charge filed by the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

Steve Bowers, 48, of Medford faces a felony charge of misconduct in office.

According to the criminal complaint, on or about and between February 25 and February 27, 2017, Bowers, in his capacity as a public employee, did “an act which he knew to be in excess of his lawful authority,” specifically, Bowers disclosed police reports from pending investigations without supervisor approval.

