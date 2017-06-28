By a unanimous vote, the city of Medford Board of Review on June 21 turned down a request from Walmart to reduce the assessment of its store in Medford.

Kendric Olson of Paradigm Tax Group in Minneapolis, Minn. represented Walmart at the board of review. Olson said Walmart felt the property in Medford was over assessed when compared to what’s on the market. He went on to talk about several similar size ‘big box’ stores which sold in the Milwaukee area and what they sold for.

“If you ignore the location between Milwaukee and Medford and just make the adjustment to account for the different ages of the stores, the market is telling us that the value of these ‘big box’ stores is $20 to $40 per square foot. And that is what we would like.” Olson said. “We requested in our objection the assessment be placed at $6,930,000, which would put it at roughly $70 a square foot.” He handed out a chart to board members and said Walmart arrived at that figure by comparing assessments of other ‘big box’ stores in the area.

See this week's issue of The Star News for more of the story.