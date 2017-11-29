Deer harvest climbs

After a bit of a slow start, registration totals in Taylor County and statewide picked up during the back half of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunting season, which concluded on Sunday.

According to preliminary data released by the Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday afternoon, hunters in Taylor County registered 3,112 deer through the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, up slightly at 2.7 percent over last year’s final total of 3,031 deer.

The key numbers are the buck and antlerless splits. The buck kill, a primary indicator of herd numbers, went to 1,854 registered bucks in the preliminary count up 9.7 percent over last year’s final count of 1,690. In a mild surprise, the antlerless count in Taylor County was at 1,258 deer, down 6.2 percent from last year’s mark of 1,341 despite a higher number of antlerless tags being available to private-land hunters this year.

