Deer dispute

A decision by the Taylor County Forest and Recreation department to pursue additional antlerless deer permits for the county forest to address overpopulation concerns has drawn criticism from some members of the local County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC).

“We want to strike a balance between the deer and the habitat,” said Jake Walcisak the county forest administrator. “We don’t want too few deer, but we don’t want too many to the point that they negatively impact forestry management and regeneration.”

Walcisak believes the antlerless permit levels set by the CDAC for public lands are too low when applied to the county forest.

“The CDAC recommendation for public lands antlerless quota is 200 deer. That comes to one antlerless deer harvested for every 1.3 [square] miles of public land in Taylor County or about 20 deer on the Taylor County Forest. Twenty antlerless deer is not a sufficient amount to reduce browse damage on 17,688 acres,” he said. Walcisak is a member of the CDAC and notes that the quota levels for public lands were set intentionally conservatively.

