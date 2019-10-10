Dam work could cost county $243,500

The Taylor County Forestry and Recreation Committee received sticker shock at its October 4 meeting on the cost of replacing the Chelsea Lake dam.

Ayres Associates, which recently took over work on the Chelsea Lake dam project, submitted a professional services agreement to the Taylor County Forestry Department, which included an estimated dam replacement cost of $200,000, four times more than the $49,445 cost estimate from former engineering company, Flambeau Engineering. When Ayres’ engineering and bidding and construction oversight costs are added in, the total estimated cost of the project comes to $243,500, compared to $63,521 from Flambeau.

Walcisak said the county has done a number of projects with Ayres and the bids have always come in slightly lower than their estimates. He added they looked at similar projects Ayres had worked on in the area and the estimate was comparable to that of the other projects. The committee members agreed Ayres did good work and is well respected. Committee member Mike Bub commented if this information had been available at the time, he wasn’t sure the county board would have voted to take over ownership of the dam.

