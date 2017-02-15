DA files charges from raid

Anthony Kraemer, 25, Medford, faces multiple charges for the delivery and manufacture of drugs following a raid on his Riverside Terrace residence on Feb. 1.

Kraemer was one of six people arrested as part of the raid and is the first to have a criminal complaint filed by Taylor County District Attorney Kristi Tlusty. The complaint was filed on Monday.

Kraemer was charged with the following crimes: delivery of methamphetamine (class D felony), manufacture/deliver THC less than 200 grams (class I felony), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class E felony), possession with intent to deliver Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) (class I felony), possession of THC second and subsequent offense (class I felony), possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place (class I felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted of all the charges, Kraemer faces $195,500 in fines and forfeitures and up to 55 years in prison.

A second criminal complaint related to the drug arrest was filed on Tuesday, against Taylor Dunlap, 19, of Medford for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and THC. Dunlap was arrested by police after leaving Kraemer’s residence on Feb. 1 and was found with 28 grams each of THC and methamphetamine.

Tlusty filed a criminal complaint against Dunlap for possession with intent to deliver THC (class I felony) as a repeater and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class D felony) as a repeater. If convicted of both charges, Dunlop faces $110,000 in fines and up to 40.5 years in prison.

