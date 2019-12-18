Cutting back

Changes are coming to the city’s shared ride taxi service.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Mike Wellner reported there would be cutbacks in the hours of service and the number of taxis running at any time as a cost-control measure.

Changes include scaling back hours on Sunday afternoons and Friday evenings and in the early morning during the weeks.

The city is in the process of negotiating a five-year contract with Brown Cab company to operate the taxi service. Brown Cab was the only bidder for the service and has run the service in Medford for many years.

Due to federal grant requirements a special committee separate from the council must handle the contract bidding and negotiations. Wellner serves on that committee.

The initial contract from the company included an approximately 35% price increase.

