Crying foul

A Taylor County deputy who received a double demotion and lengthy suspension for a departmental policy violation, in addition to facing criminal charges, is calling foul on sheriff Bruce Daniels’ recent appearance in a commercial endorsing attorney general Brad Schimel.

Deputy Steve Bowers says the sheriff should have to abide by the same policies that others in the department are expected to work under.

Daniels appears in uniform at 19 seconds into the political advertisement and speaks for about 10 seconds. According to transcript of Schimel’s advertisement, Daniels says “I think in this day and age of battling between Democrats and Republicans it’s very refreshing to have a man of either party that follows through on his promises, and I’m glad Brad Schimel is our attorney general.”

According to deputy Steve Bowers, this action is in direct violation of the sheriff’s department policy manual.

Section 200-1-35 of the policy manual addresses “political activity.” It states,

“No employee shall engage in any political activity, except voting, while in uniform or on duty. Further, no employee shall use the influence of his/her office in any manner for political purposes.”

“The sheriff was so troubled by my alleged violation of policy that he tried to have me fired, ended up getting me suspended for three months, double demoted and criminally charged. Yet he is on TV, in uniform, using his office to advocate for a political candidate in direct violation of the very policy manual he is using against me. The very height of hypocrisy,” Bowers stated in an email to The Star News.

In response, Daniels defended his endorsement of Schimel and noted that the sheriff is a partisan political office and that there are political functions to the position that are separate from law enforcement activities. Daniels, who has been sheriff for 12 years, is not seeking reelection and is set to retire at the end of his current term.

