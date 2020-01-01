Crash kills area man

A Lublin man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in the town of Roosevelt Tuesday afternoon.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, on Dec. 31 at 1:17 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two vehicle accident with injuries in front of N1350 7th Ave. in the town of Roosevelt , Taylor County.

Taylor County deputies, Gilman Fire Department and Gilman Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The drivers who were the only occupants of both vehicles were transported to Aspirus Hospital in Medford. for their injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles, 65 year old James J. Penk of Lublin succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to Woebbeking preliminary investigation into the vehicle accident finds Penk was operating a pickup truck and was snowplowing at the time of the accident. Penk had been plowing snow from a driveway and pushing it across the roadway when he drove out in front of the southbound vehicle causing the collision. The operator of the Southbound vehicle was unable to avoid colliding with Penk.