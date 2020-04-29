COVID-19 clouds future for area schools

With districts across the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, education looks different than it has in the past.

However, district administrator Pat Sullivan on Monday assured members of the Medford School Board that education was continuing for the vast majority of students.

Discussion and concerns over if and how students are learning, accountability for grades and what they can look forward to in the future dominated discussion at the regular monthly school board meeting.

The discussion was sparked with the public hearing a vote to formally request a waiver from the state’s mandated number of minutes of instruction, education effectiveness mandates, civics exam mandates and the community service graduation requirement. Holding the public hearing and requesting the waivers provides additional protection for the school district despite the governor’s order that schools across the state are closed through the end of the school year. Medford was scheduled to have its last day of school on May 22, however the order extends through the month of June.

As board president Dave Fleegel noted the waivers are automatic, but districts must request them so as to not risk state aid in the future.

Board member DeDe Strama questioned if districts that were requiring work to be done by students were seeking the waiver. Board member Cheryl Wibben echoed that question citing nearby districts such as Colby and Merrill where students are being required to complete assignments for grades.

District administrator Pat Sullivan said was doubtful that these districts were actually teaching new material. “If these schools are claiming they are teaching new materials in the fourth quarter, I don’t believe it,” he said.

