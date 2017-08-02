County: Thanks, but no thanks

Taylor County will take a pass on the offer by a Rib Lake property owner to add 13 acres of land to the county forest.

Joe Desris offered 13 acres of land on CTH D on either side of Niemitz Road to the county forestry committee Friday for a price of $19,000. The Desris family had previously sold the county a parcel adjoining this property including access to Kennedy Lake.

Desris had initially approached the county in October to sell 19 acres for $25,000, but scaled back the amount of land and his asking price after determining a smaller amount was needed to include the entire right of way for Niemitz Road.

According to Desris, county ownership of the parcel containing all of Niemitz Road would give the county more control over what is currently a platted village of Rib Lake street. “It lets you widen the road or put a gate across it,” he said.

