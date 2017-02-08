County resets clock for sanitary fines

A Harper Drive property owner got a temporary reprieve as members of the Taylor County zoning committee on June 27 favored gaining compliance over punishment.

Jodi Neubauer was given until June 1, 2018 to bring her sanitary system up to code or face a $100 per day fine. The fine goes up to $200 per day if the work is not completed by July 1, 2018.

Neubauer had originally been required to bring the system up to compliance by October 1 of this year. “I am not arguing we need a new septic system,” Neubauer said. “We are not arguing whatsoever.”

“I don’t have the money to complete it by Oct. 1,” Neubauer said.

Neubauer and her husband have recently built a house on their property tying into what they had been told by their plumber was an existing working sanitary system. “This was a mess from the get go,” Neubauer said.

