County OKs $81,000 for election help

Where should it come from?

That was the primary question for supervisors at Wednesday’s county board session as they discussed helping local municipalities with the purchase of new election equipment.

The board was faced with competing resolutions, both of which called for the county to contribute $3,000 to each local municipality to help pay for the equipment upgrades. The election equipment used in the county is obsolete and parts for it are becoming harder to find. According to county clerk Andria Farrand, the cost of the equipment will be $5,300 for municipalities that need only one ballot counter and $9,000 if they need a second unit. She said all but six municipalities were going with the $5,300 unit.

While there was general agreement at Wednesday’s county board meeting that the county should help municipalities pay for election equipment there was disagreement about which fund the money should come out of. The resolution from the finance committee called for the money to come from the Powerline Impact Fee fund, while an alternate resolution from supervisor Ray Soper called for the money to come from the general fund reserves.

Supervisor Rollie Thums introduced a third option to take the money out of the county’s forestry revenues.

Supervisor Lester Lewis supported Thums’ idea noting that in Clark County, the county board paid for all the equipment cost using forest revenues.

Supervisor Mike Bub opposed the idea of tapping into forestry funds to pay for the election equipment. “I think people need to be aware that you may have a dramatic shift in [the cost of] replacing the Chelsea Dam,” he warned, noting the dam replacement comes out of the forestry accounts. “People may think it is an unlimited amount of money,” he said, adding that it was getting depleted with large projects being taken from it. “You might be robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

