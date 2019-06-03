Home / The Star News / County looks to sky to monitor forest

Wed, 03/06/2019 - 3:12pm brianw
County uses grant money to purchase drone, training for forestry department
March 7, 2019 - by Donald Watson

The Taylor County Forestry and Recreation Committee at its March 1 meeting approved the purchase of a drone for use to help monitor the health of the county forest.
Cost for the drone, accessories and training for county forest administrator Jake Walcisak and administrator assistant Jordan Lutz to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) license to operate the drone will total $3,532. The costs will be covered by a 100 percent Sustainable Forestry Grant from the state and purchase of the drone is contingent upon the forestry department receiving the grant.
Walcisak told the committee there are two main forest health concerns facing the county. He said Taylor County is surrounded by known infestations of oak wilt. To date, Walcisak said, the disease has not been found in the county. He said another disease not yet found in Taylor County is emerald ash borer, which has been found in neighboring Chippewa, Clark and Marathon counties.

