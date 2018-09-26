Home / The Star News / County looks at ATV safety concerns

County looks at ATV safety concerns



Wed, 09/26/2018 - 4:25pm brianw
Committee backs away from opening all roads, calls to keep some closed
September 27, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

The Taylor County Highway Committee on Wednesday voted 3-2 to scale back a plan to open all county highways to ATV and UTV traffic.
Citing high traffic volume, especially with truck traffic, committee chairman Scott Mildbrand made an amendment to the decision made last month to open all county highways. He said they should exclude the section of CTH O from CTH Q east to Hwy 13, the section of CTH M from CTH Q east to Hwy 13 and CTH Q south from CTH M to Hwy 64.
Highway commissioner Jess Sackmann would have liked the restrictions to go further to include CTH E from CTH O south to the county line, closing CTH O all the way between Hwys 13 and 64 and closing CTH M from Hwy 13 to where CTH E goes north. He cited these as all high traffic corridors. “I am just looking at traffic volumes, I don’t make these numbers up, they come from somewhere,” Sackmann said.
County code gives the highway committee jurisdiction over designating roads for ATV and UTV routes, however at last month’s meeting committee members voted to bring the proposal to open all roads to the full county board for final action. Since the first section of county highway was opened in 2013, the county has designated about 80 miles of roads as ATV/UTV routes. This is about one-third of all county highway miles.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

