County to keep housing office

Every budget has winners and losers.

When the dust settled on the county $11.5 million tax levy at Wednesday’s county board meeting, supervisors held their ground on cuts to the county’s UW-Extension office, but voted to restore funding for the local housing authority office.

In order to save about $15,000 in county levy, the county’s finance committee had recommended cutting the family and consumer educator position currently held by Peggy Nordgren from full-time to a .2 full-time equivalent (FTE) position. At the same time the resources and conservation agent position currently held by Michelle Grimm was also cut from full-time to .8 FTE while the agriculture agent was bumped from .5 FTE position to .8 FTE.

Several community members spoke in support of the UW-Extension, specifically the Strong Bones, Strong Bodies program. The program has about 120 participants from around the county and is targeted toward keeping older people physically active.

Supervisor Chuck Zenner said it was the county’s intention to keep the program going. “We still support the strong bones program,” he said.

Board member Scott Mildbrand agreed that the county had recognized the need for the program and that the recommended cuts were intended as a way to keep the program but still reduce the budget of the UW-Extension. “It was never our intent to eliminate the strong bones program,” he said.

