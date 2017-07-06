County feeling the berm over dam dikes

In a discussion lasting nearly an hour, the Taylor County Forestry Committee at its meeting on June 2 reviewed the language of a formal resolution for the purchase of the Chelsea Lake dam. The resolution will be presented to the full county board for its approval at a meeting on June 29.

Attorney Ken Schmeige told the committee and visitors present he had been asked by county clerk Bruce Strama to look over the formal resolution prepared by Strama and supervisor Scott Mildbrand. He said one of the issues raised in early discussion had been whether the county would be taking over just the dam or the entire berm. Schmeige said in his legal opinion, the intent was for the county to purchase the dam and its surrounding berm. He said it was his understanding the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wanted a spillway included in any repair work done on the dam.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.