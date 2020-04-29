County emergency committee questions work from home requests

Social distancing in the workplace takes on a different level when it comes to balancing the need to provide services to county residents with keeping staff safe and departments able to function if illness occurs.

The Taylor County Emergency Committee met Tuesday morning to address a number of work-from-home requests from the Taylor County Human Service Department and to formally adopt a set of working polices for how the county is dealing with the situation. The special committee was created last month as part of the county board’s emergency declaration and is charged with the task of handling issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policies and authorizations established by the committee are in place while the emergency declaration is in effect and are subject to modification by the full county board.

At Tuesday’s meeting, human services director Liza Daleiden, who is part of the emergency committee, brought forward a series of requests for staff members to work all or part of their week outside the human services office.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.