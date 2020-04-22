County considers committee term limits

Members of the Taylor County board of supervisors talked committee and leadership term limits briefly at Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting before moving ahead to approve a virtually unchanged committee structure from recent years.

Supervisor Mike Bub proposed limiting membership on the same committee to 14 consecutive years with no committee to have the same chairman for more than eight consecutive years.

If approved, the changes Bub proposed would impact the 2022 county board reorganization, but would take into account previous years served on the committees.

“Since I have been on county board we see very little change on committees,” he said, noting that it would help to give equal representation to all 17 supervisors. Taylor County has historically operated with strong oversight committees and the full board meeting infrequently as needed throughout the year.

See this week’s issue of The Star News for the complete story.