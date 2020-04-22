Home / The Star News

County considers committee term limits



Taylor County Circuit Court Judge Ann Knox-Bauer administered the oath of office to members of the Taylor County Board of Supervisors at the start of their reorganization meeting on Tuesday morning. Board members were reelected to their positions earlier this month and met to select leadership, approve committee assignments and take action on county business. To accommodate the social distancing guidelines with COVID-19, the board spread out through the room and a number of those present such as county cler
Wed, 04/22/2020
April 23, 2020 - Brian Wilson

Members of the Taylor County board of supervisors talked committee and leadership term limits briefly at Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting before moving ahead to approve a virtually unchanged committee structure from recent years.
Supervisor Mike Bub proposed limiting membership on the same committee to 14 consecutive years with no committee to have the same chairman for more than eight consecutive years.
If approved, the changes Bub proposed would impact the 2022 county board reorganization, but would take into account previous years served on the committees.
“Since I have been on county board we see very little change on committees,” he said, noting that it would help to give equal representation to all 17 supervisors. Taylor County has historically operated with strong oversight committees and the full board meeting infrequently as needed throughout the year.
