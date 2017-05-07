County board settles dam dispute

A process that started 24 years ago was completed at the June 29 county board session. On a 14-3 vote board members approved a resolution for the county to take ownership of the Chelsea Lake Dam.

The earthen dam was built and then rebuilt by members of the Chelsea Conservation Club in the 1960s. In 1993, the county board approved purchasing the land underneath the earthen dam, but had never filed the necessary paperwork with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to transfer control of the dam from the club to the county.

The issue came to a head in recent years with the state calling for inspection and maintenance of the dam. Under state law, municipally owned dams are eligible for a 50-percent matching grant from the state for repairs, while privately owned dams are not. However any dam is eligible for a 50 percent matching grant for removal.

