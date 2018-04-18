County board says no to baseball field

When it comes to how the county spends money, where it is being spent can have as much of an impact as what it is spent on.

At Tuesday morning’s county board meeting, supervisors approved a request to spend money to develop an inclusive playground in the city of Medford, but rejected a request for city baseball field improvements.

The major difference between the two requests is that while it is unlikely other communities will be able to make the estimated $380,000 investment needed to make an inclusive playground, there are already four other established baseball fields in the county that do not receive county support.

Medford City Baseball Inc. had applied to receive money from the county’s powerline impact fee account. The money is from annual payments made to the county from the Arrowhead to Weston Transmission Line. The money is designated primarily for recreational and outdoors improvements.

Last month, the finance committee had recommended giving the group $20,000 to assist with the cost of converting two city-owned softball fields into a baseball and Little League field. According to John Lange, of Medford City Baseball, the money would be used to help with dugouts, mound upgrades, backstops and netting.