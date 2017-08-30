Council: Grow deer numbers

Meeting for the first time since April, Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council recommended Thursday to continue with an increase deer population objective for another three years and quickly rejected the once-popular idea of turning southern Taylor County into a farmland unit.

Deer management unit boundary and population reviews by each county’s advisory council now take place every three years. Thursday’s decisions by the Taylor County council are subject to a public comment period Sept. 11-22 when a survey will be available online on the CDAC page of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website (dnr.wi.gov). The council will make its final recommendation at its next open meeting Wednesday, Oct. 4.

