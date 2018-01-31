Committee calls for stand alone emergency director

A plan to restore the emergency management director to a stand-alone county department moved forward on Monday morning.

In their third meeting in as many weeks, members of the Taylor County law enforcement and emergency services committee gave their approval to a series of ordinance changes defining the department.

In the past, the county’s emergency management director was an independent department reporting directly to the law enforcement committee. When former director Don Albers retired, more than a decade ago, the department was folded into the sheriff’s department with the emergency management director also being a sheriff’s deputy. The intent at the time was to provide additional supervision of the post and with the hope that the position would be less than full- time allowing a more efficient use of staff.

However, as Deputy Craig Amundson, who spent three years as the director, told committee members the position’s duties easily took up his entire shifts.

“It was viewed budget-wise as halftime, but in reality they were spending more time for emergency management than as a road deputy,” said committee chairman Lester Lewis.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.