Coming down

The Medford City Council has given the green light to a plan to demolish a pedestrian covered bridge built on an old railroad trestle bridge south of Perkins Street.

City coordinator John Fales told the council at its meeting Tuesday night he had contacted the owner of the bridge, Maple Island, about removing the entire structure and that Maple Island was receptive to the idea to reduce its liability.

Fales said to remove the city-owned portion of the bridge would not require obtaining a permit from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). He said if any work is done in the river, there were certain things that may or may not have to be done depending on how the permit would be worded on what the city would have to do.

“We wouldn’t be able to remove any of the pilings below the surface of the river bed,” Fales said, adding there are a number of the pilings that are rotten and could be broken off and dragged to shore without disturbing the river bed.

