Cold shoulder

Aldermen questioned if they were getting the complete picture when it came to operations of the Medford baseball field complex.

Three years ago, Medford City Baseball took over management and operation of the field. They have been busy converting the former softball diamonds into a baseball and Little League diamond as well as doing numerous other field and facility improvements.

For its part, the city gives the organization $5,000 a year to help with the maintenance expense. In return, every year the organization reports on their finances and updates the city on the projects.

John Lange of Medford City Baseball was at Monday’s city council committee of the whole meeting to report on the happenings of the past year. He noted the fields have gone from being unused to having games being played almost every night of the week.

Aldermen Laura Holmes questioned why if there was more activity at the fields why there wasn’t any revenue listed from the concession stand.