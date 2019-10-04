Class has eyes on future of Medford

Members of the 2019 Medford Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Medford program presented their class project to the city council Monday night.

Leadership Medford is a program that allows newcomers and emerging leaders in the community learn more about the community and how it operates at school, county and city levels. The program begins in the fall and runs through early spring. Each year the group is assigned a project to work on. This year’s project was to compare and contrast the city of Medford with the city of Mauston in Juneau County.

The two cities have the same population with Juneau County having a slightly higher county population of 26,664 to Taylor County’s 20,689. Earlier this winter the group toured Mauston and met with community leaders there.

In making their report to the city council, class members noted there were areas where Mauston was ahead such as in recreational facilities and conference space, but there were areas where Medford was ahead such as with the library and healthcare facilities.

