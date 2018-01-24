City seeks to demolish half of bridge

A pedestrian covered bridge built on an old railroad bridge platform south of Perkins St. is slated for demolition by the city of Medford.

Or, more precisely, the top half of the bridge that was built by the city will be taken down under a plan proposed by the city’s public works department Monday night.

The bridge was closed to public use about 18 months ago over concerns that it is unsafe due to the decay and weathering of the support structure. It remains blocked off with snow fence.

At Monday night’s city council committee of the whole meeting, city coordinator John Fales told aldermen the city has liability due to the city having built the structure on the bridge. The original easement granted the city use of the bridge but said no permanent structures could be built on it.

The railroad bridge had originally provided freight rail service for what is now Maple Island. Alderman Clem Johnson noted the company stopped using the train for shipping in the 1980s. Shortly after that, an easement was granted to the city for it to be part of the Riverwalk.

Over the years, the city built and maintained the structure on the bridge. It was only when the city had researched into demolishing it last year that they found the easement. “We assumed it was ours, but we didn’t own it,” said mayor Mike Wellner, saying that the Medford Curling Club and Maple Island own the bridge.

According to streets/water superintendent Joe Harris, the plan is to use manual labor to dismantle the structure on the bridge, noting that he did not think it would be safe to bring a machine onto the bridge.

“Is it safe to work on there with the trestle conditions the way it is?” asked alderman Greg Knight.

According to city coordinator John Fales, the city will remove what the city placed on there. “Additional removal will go to the property owner,” he said.

“It was picturesque, but has become a liability. We need to divest ourselves of the liability,” he said.