City prepares for changing of the guard

Four years ago the Medford police commission hired Bryan Carey as police chief. On Monday, commission members started the process to find his replacement.

Carey, 50, says he plans to retire by March 31, 2020. Carey has worked in law enforcement for nearly 30 years.

Carey entered law enforcement in July 1993 after serving in the military. “It seems like just yesterday I was being interviewed,” Carey said of when he was initially hired by the city.

Carey said that he wanted to give the city as much notice as possible so that they could locate a replacement and that he would have time to work with the individual on things like budgeting. Carey said the department will be looking at some larger purchases next year and wants his successor to be involved in planning ahead for it.

“I don’t want to see you go, but I really appreciate you giving us the notice,” said commission member Dave Koester. He noted that hiring a police chief from within the department could trigger additional hirings depending on who was promoted.

