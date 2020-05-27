City OKs pool opening, fireworks show

The Medford City Pool will open as scheduled on June 10 with restrictions under proposal endorsed by the Medford City Council’s committee of the whole meeting Tuesday.

After a lengthy and at times contentious discussion, aldermen voted to recommend having the pool open as planned, but with the following conditions:

Reduced attendance from a maximum of 300 people to a maximum of 150. This will allow for social distancing to take place in the pool area.

Only those with pool passes will be allowed and patrons will be required to show their pass. This will provide a record of who is at the pool each day in order to allow for easier contact tracing should that become necessary if someone gets sick. In addition it will ensure that locals are the primary users rather than those coming from other areas where pools are closed.

Tables and chairs will be removed. Those in the deck area will be asked to use social distancing with the pool staff given the authority to shut down the pool if people refuse to follow the rules.

