City to limit parking on Seventh St.

It all comes down to a question of safety.

Traffic flow around the Medford Area Middle School has been an ongoing concern for law enforcement, school officials, parents and bus drivers. As part of a referendum project, the school district constructed a new parking lot and bus drop-off area along Hwy 64. Buses will enter from Hwy 64 and exit onto South Seventh Street. This will leave the driveway loop and parking lot near the Clark and Seventh Street intersection, at the front of the building, for parents to drop off and pick-up children.

Now, the school is working with the city to try to break people’s habits and limit congestion with parents stopping and dropping students along Seventh Street and the south side of Clark Street.

During the committee of the whole portion of Monday night’s city council meeting, aldermen reviewed a Medford police department plan to designate no-stopping zones on the streets around the school. Police Lt. Rob Horenberger presented the proposal on behalf of chief Bryan Carey who is out of town at training.

Rather than extending painted-curb no parking zones, Medford police favored signs. As Horenberger noted, once the paint is applied it is permanent versus signs which can be moved around.

