City to give funds for ball field, Millpond work

The city of Medford will pitch in $15,000 for continuing upgrades to the city park ball diamond renovation project.

The work is being spearheaded by Medford City Baseball, which manages the field in the city park. The money is in addition to $5,000 given to the group every year for maintenance of the fields and the $13,000 awarded over the past year by the city room tax commission.

John Lange of Medford City Baseball came to Monday’s city council committee of the whole meeting seeking $30,000 from the city to help pay for a list of projects at the fields including replacement of backstops, construction of dugouts, installation of protective netting along the fence lines to capture foul balls, construction of a storage building, purchase of a Sand Pro machine for maintenance of the infields, a batting cage and fence cap on the south field.

